Jesus was a fan of feisty, determined people. He cheered for the those who possessed audacity. In many ways he kept pushing people to be more resolute and dauntless. He encouraged them to be freer, more honest, more unimpressed by the prevailing malarkey and bologna. He instructed people to be passionate, persistent and relentless regarding doing good and praying for what is right. He called us to be irrepressible. God urges and says to us, don’t be afraid, don’t give up, I am with you. You are free; don’t lose heart.
A short parable in Luke’s gospel, chapter 18, illustrates the nature of diligent prayer. A woman from a marginalized community comes to a judge seeking justice. She has little power. Yet through persistence, she prevails even over this judge’s indifference or even his hostility to her plea.
There is in this relationship between judge and petitioner, what we would can a “power differential.” That is the difference in power between a person in a position of authority and a vulnerable person in a subordinate position. The woman through diligence overcomes the differential.
Prayer is near the epicenter of many faith paths. It is the source of our power, freedom and compassion.
In the disciplines of prayer, we practice the transformative disciplines of thanksgiving, searching self-examination and compassionate concern for others. In prayer we need not dwell on our mistakes or wallow in our regrets. Confession is a vital component of prayer. However, prayer can also be a journey of recognition of our greatest strengths and intuitions.
I compare prayer to a battering ram. We may think of the medieval machine on wheels that used a metal tipped tree trunk to batter a wall during a siege. We may also think of the police and their use of a battering ram when entry through a locked door is needed.
Gratitude expressed in prayer can be a battering ram against despair in our world and our lives. Gratitude searches out and finds some good everywhere whether in ourselves, others or this world. Confession can tear down the walls of our captivity and creates openings for the light of forgiveness. All these passions are released and directed toward that which holds us down.
Prayer is about real life. It is about how we live, what we desire, our sense of self, what we aspire to be and do, how we move bravely forward to bring good into this world and how we can be agents of reconciliation in this divided world.
Prayer takes effort. It is a battering ram after all. It requires will and desire. But there is power here too.
There is a moment in prayer when you sense the one you are speaking to has been listening, has heard your plea, and inclined to your petition. You can feel in your heart this cleansing grace, a renewal of spirit, a recognition of the good around us, and possibilities for new avenues of reconciliation with others. This is the serious business of our faith.