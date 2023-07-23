FORUM/TT Columnists - Joel Whiteside

Pastor Joel Whiteside

First Presbyterian Church

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

Jesus was a fan of feisty, determined people. He cheered for the those who possessed audacity. In many ways he kept pushing people to be more resolute and dauntless. He encouraged them to be freer, more honest, more unimpressed by the prevailing malarkey and bologna. He instructed people to be passionate, persistent and relentless regarding doing good and praying for what is right. He called us to be irrepressible. God urges and says to us, don’t be afraid, don’t give up, I am with you. You are free; don’t lose heart.

A short parable in Luke’s gospel, chapter 18, illustrates the nature of diligent prayer. A woman from a marginalized community comes to a judge seeking justice. She has little power. Yet through persistence, she prevails even over this judge’s indifference or even his hostility to her plea.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags