JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Chiefs are Tampa bound for Super Bowl LV, and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is urging football fans to designate a sober driver now.
According to a news release, during the 2020 Super Bowl weekend between 6 p.m. Friday night and 11:59 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday, there were 35 major crashes which resulted in 11 fatalities and 40 serious injuries.
“One careless act can impact so many others,” said Jon Nelson, executive chair to the committee. “Before choosing to drink, choose your team’s MVP – a sober designated driver.”
The coalition offers these useful tips for Super Bowl game night:
- Designate a sober driver or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.
- If without a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a ride share, or family member; or just stay for the night.
- Never let friends drive if they’ve been drinking.
- Take the keys and help make safe travel arrangements for anyone who is about to drive while impaired.