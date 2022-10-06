MARYVILLE, Mo. — Family is very important to Johnny Marriott III, owner of Clear Creek Grill & Bar and it is evident not only in the changes he’s made to the former Title Town Bar & Grill location, installing an outdoor seating area surrounded by a mural of his own family story, but also in his idea and push behind this weekend’s Northwest Missouri Moon Festival.

“It’s building community that’s my ultimate goal here,” he told The Forum on Tuesday afternoon.

Clear Creek Grill & Bar owner Johnny Marriott III has opened his restaurant after renovating the building inside and out. Currently serving from his catering truck, Marriott said the new kitchen is set to open mid-October. 
Clear Creek Grill & Bar’s gyro is made with beef and lamb. Shown last week, the sandwich was one of several on the menu. Owner Johnny Marriott III said he and his family are planning a fast menu of sandwiches from around the country, some including seafood.
A mural painted by Johnny Marriott III's friends is shown in the outdoor seating area at Clear Creek Grill & Bar, located at 130 N. Depot St.
The Northwest Missouri Moon Festival
