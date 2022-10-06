MARYVILLE, Mo. — Family is very important to Johnny Marriott III, owner of Clear Creek Grill & Bar and it is evident not only in the changes he’s made to the former Title Town Bar & Grill location, installing an outdoor seating area surrounded by a mural of his own family story, but also in his idea and push behind this weekend’s Northwest Missouri Moon Festival.
“It’s building community that’s my ultimate goal here,” he told The Forum on Tuesday afternoon.
The restaurant
Marriott found a way to create that community by starting his Clear Creek Catering business in 2020, the outbreak year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though he said it was definitely difficult, it was amazing to see the events in small towns around the county and northwest Missouri region keeping his family business working.
“We also knew that there were a lot of small-town functions that were still going on and we were an open-air concept already when we started,” he said. “... We were able to get enough events to keep the business afloat … so we really built the name in the small communities around Maryville.”
Only this year, did Marriott, his wife Laura and two sons, Gage and Mason, put down roots in Maryville.
“To do stuff for the community, you’ve got to be a part of the whole community,” he said.
The new Clear Creek Grill & Bar, located at 130 N. Depot St., is owned and operated by the foursome who have varying degrees of history with food.
Spending a good portion of his young life in various restaurants — Dolly’s Country Kitchen in Braddyville, Iowa, when he was 13 years old and J Bruners in Clarinda, Iowa, when he was 15 to 17 years old, to name only two locally — Marriott has a background in southern soul and Cajun food, learning a thing or two in Florida, while living there for a period of time.
That’s something he’s hoping to bring to Clear Creek, named after a creek that runs through the family’s fourth-generation, 170-acre farm near Hopkins and is featured on the mural outside the restaurant.
“My whole family is pretty good at cooking,” he said. “We all have a lot of pride in the product we have provided each other over the years (of) family dinners. That’s where a lot of the experience comes from.”
Laura and Gage help in the restaurant in every position necessary, serving, prepping and more. Mason is enrolled in a culinary program at Maryville High School and has plans to follow that to another more intensive program in the future, Marriott said.
With music in the background and a game on the television, Marriott described a comfortable “hole-in-the-wall” kind of look and feel they’re going for with the restaurant.
“(We’re) trying to provide an atmosphere that’s family friendly and at the same time provides for the locals,” he said.
With regard to the food, Marriott said they’re working toward a fast menu filled with pub-favorite sandwiches from around the country.
By mid-October the kitchen should be completed in the building. Currently he is cooking food in his catering truck and bringing it into the restaurant.
They’re working on a more stable menu, with daily specials and even seafood on the weekends, which he’s excited to be able to offer.
“We figured we’d pull catfish and Mahi-Mahi off the menu from day to day and just do it on a Friday or Saturday,” he said. “We do have seafood on our menu. We have a little bit of a Cajun flair to our menu.”
To celebrate the kitchen opening this month, they’re planning a parking lot party, complete with bonfire, and a live band, which will likely happen three to four times per year. They’re currently planning a crawfish boil in May.
Current kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with the bar staying open until it empties. When the kitchen is finished, they’re hoping to find enough staffing to offer a breakfast menu a few times per week.
The mural
Marriott told the story of the mural painted by a couple of his friends from Warrensburg, Missouri. Explaining that he and his family are all country boy, outdoorsmen musicians, Marriott said for many years they traveled to Colorado to hunt elk.
“One of my inspirations in life, my uncle Jim, he passed away a few years ago and we scattered his ashes in Estes Park, Colorado,” he said.
The mural traverses from the west wall of mountains through the plains to the north wall and representations of Clearmont and Elmo, where Marriott’s family is from. He noted a particular portion where a small cemetery is painted. He said two of his friends, Justin and Jonathan Ecker who recently died in a car crash, are buried there.
“They died while this was being painted,” he said. Part of the funds raised from this weekend’s music festival will be provided to the Ecker family.
The mural continues along the north wall showing the family farm and finally ending in a swamp denoting Marriott’s time spent in Florida.
The festival
Marriott, who describes himself as “not the best at talking,” spoke passionately Tuesday afternoon about his love for northwest Missouri and his fervent hope that it continues to grow and offer more exciting reasons for young people to find their way to the region, even if it means he has to split his time, energy and brain power to include a large music festival to draw them.
“I come from a long line of entertainers and musicians,” he said. “My grandfather, my grandpa were both musicians. My father was a touring musician. So we grew up in the atmosphere of customer service and entertainment. It’s always been a passion. It’s one of the reasons we started this endeavor.”
Marriott said much of his attention is split lately, between the restaurant and the festival, but that he loves music and loves developing talent.
“I love to see people take music seriously if they possess the talent, that they should implement that into their daily routine like exercising,” he said. “I truly believe that. It’s my release.
“I’ve been wanting to have a music festival in Maryville for at least 20 years. I’ve been thinking about it. I’ve been talking to my friends about it, random people. It was just never something I was in a position to be able to push until recently.”
After meeting Holly Cronk at a catering event, they formed a committee to discuss logistics.
“And before we knew it, it was doable situation,” he said. “... Really we wanted to provide, again, a family environment, something for this community that’s more than just golfing and what Mozingo and the college has to offer. We wanted to be able to offer something to the entire community, including the outlying towns.”
He said it was also paramount that the event be affordable so people could come out and be comfortable having a good time without a huge hit to their pocketbooks.
“We have plans to grow it into the future over the next few years and bring in major headliners,” Marriott said.
The festival name comes from some of Marriott’s family’s musical history. “Missouri Moon” is a song his dad John Marriott Jr. recorded with the song’s writer, Jerry Forney, in 1982. The pair intend to perform it at Saturday’s festival, he said.
“That was the song that got him noticed, but it was ‘Modern Day Cowboy,’ that made the Billboard Charts … in ’87,” Marriott said.
The free music festival is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. with a vendor fair and music starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at The Hangar, 1602 S. Main St.
Artists scheduled to perform include Phil Vandel at 11 a.m.; Adelaide at 12:30 p.m.; Clay Clear Band at 2 p.m.; Sarah Davison at 3:30 p.m.; Dixie Cadillacs & John Marriott at 4:30 p.m.; Grace Maher at 6 p.m. and Cottonwood Crows at 7:30 p.m.
“I want to free the music,” Marriott said. “I want people to enjoy the music and what our area has to offer and to see that we have a potential to grow into more of a family environment. There’s so much potential down there at The Hangar. The things that we could do.”
For more information about the festival, find the event on social media.