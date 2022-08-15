MU Extension logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, a program that will discuss strategies for daily management of any chronic condition, will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 28 at the Maryville Public Library, according to a news release.

An evidence-based program, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions consists of six, two-and-a-half hour classes that will be held on Wednesdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

