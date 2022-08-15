MARYVILLE, Mo. — Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, a program that will discuss strategies for daily management of any chronic condition, will run from Aug. 24 through Sept. 28 at the Maryville Public Library, according to a news release.
An evidence-based program, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions consists of six, two-and-a-half hour classes that will be held on Wednesdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
The free classes are open to anyone who deals with a chronic condition or is a caregiver for someone with a chronic condition.
According to a press release, topics covered will include weekly action planning and problem solving; techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate use of medications; nutrition; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; how to evaluate new treatments and more.
Each participant will receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book and a Relaxation for Body & Mind CD.
Classes will be co-taught by University of Missouri Extension Nutrition and Health Education Specialist Debbie Bennett and Vickie Kempf from Mosaic Medical Center - St. Joseph.