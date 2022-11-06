MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Oct. 20, the Maryville Public Library hosted a very special story time event. Close to a dozen Library Story Hour alumni and their families gathered to enjoy a final Preschool Story Hour program hosted by outgoing Library Preschool Story Hour Leader Debbie Clark.
Clark used the theme of autumn harvest time, talked participants through several children’s books and encouraged the participants to name and describe machinery and techniques used by farmers in gathering food. During the second half of the session, the children enjoyed crafts and other hands-on activities to apply and reinforce their new knowledge.
Clark has led Preschool Story Hour activities at the library for more than 13 years.
Library Director Stephanie Patterson said hiring Clark was one of her earliest and best decisions.
“New on the job myself, I was relieved when Debbie applied for the Story Hour Coordinator position we opened at that time,” Patterson said in a news release. “The skills and commitment she brought helped lay a new foundation in rebuilding children’s services at MPL.”
Before coming to the library in April of 2009, Clark served as head preschool teacher at the Northwest Missouri State University Early Childhood Center from 1984-2008.
Before that, she earned a master’s degree in Child & Family Studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia and taught there for several years.
Library co-worker Elizabeth Argo has worked with Clark for more than a decade.
“Debbie is unmatched in her dedication to children and education,” Argo said. “She goes above and beyond in everything she does for kids, co-workers, friends, family and the community.”
Former Library Board President Amber Galbraith moved with her family away to Hamilton two years ago. But as longtime Story Hour attendees, she drove back to Maryville on Oct. 20 with several of her kids to enjoy Clark’s program one final time.
“Debbie Clark is a local treasure,” Galbraith said. “The story hours she organized were a highlight of my children’s week. Debbie has been endlessly patient with rambunctious little kids’ antics and made each child feel welcomed and included.”
In addition to leading year-round story hour activities, Clark spearheaded an annual children’s art contest at the library, and helped out regularly at the main public service desk.
Patterson said Clark has been a good influence on several new hires over the years.
“When coordinating front desk shifts, I often paired up incoming team members with Debbie, so they could learn from her what steadfast cheerfulness and conscientiousness in the workplace can look like,” she said.
While remaining active in a number of First Baptist Church activities and in between volunteering at other organizations, Clark plans to remain available on an on-call basis should the library become especially short-staffed in any department.
“I have enjoyed working at the Maryville Public Library so much,” exclaimed Clark. “The director and staff are great to work with as are the patrons who come in. I have even served some children of the preschoolers I used to teach! My favorite parts of the position involved the creative aspects: leading children’s story hours, the youth art contest and the family pumpkin decorating contest. I am grateful for the opportunities I have had and will miss everyone!”