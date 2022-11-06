MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Oct. 20, the Maryville Public Library hosted a very special story time event. Close to a dozen Library Story Hour alumni and their families gathered to enjoy a final Preschool Story Hour program hosted by outgoing Library Preschool Story Hour Leader Debbie Clark.

Clark used the theme of autumn harvest time, talked participants through several children’s books and encouraged the participants to name and describe machinery and techniques used by farmers in gathering food. During the second half of the session, the children enjoyed crafts and other hands-on activities to apply and reinforce their new knowledge.

