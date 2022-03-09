CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center’s foundation, Partners in Exceptional Care, has announced that its 10th annual Platinum Ball will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, in Wibholm Hall, 200 S. Sixth St. in Clarinda.
The annual ball is a semi-casual to semi-formal event hosted in support of CRHC’s mission, vision and goals, according to a news release. Proceeds from the event will be put toward the purchase of new patient recliners in the Med/Surg area of the hospital.
“New chairs would be a great addition to the care and comfort of our patients,” said Jessica Kane, Med/Surg RN manager in a statement. “It is important to have chairs that are not only comfortable but (are) also supportive and provide protection against pressure and skin breakdown.
“Our current recliners were purchased to furnish the new hospital and are now over 10 years old. In those 10 years, they have been a great addition to the patient room and provided a comfortable place for our patients to rest outside of the hospital bed. Our current chairs are becoming worn from use and cleaning with harsh chemicals. … We have also found that the current chairs are difficult for patients, especially those who are weak, to recline independently and footrests do not stay up on their own.”
Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will start at 6 p.m. Dinner and dessert will be served at 7 p.m.
A live auction will follow the meal, and Fun Pianos! will provide dueling piano entertainment until midnight.
Those who wish to provide support may participate in a silent auction at the event or online, donate items to the auction, support the cause through a monetary donation or purchase a sponsorship package.
Sponsorship packages and individual tickets are currently on sale through March 18.
To order tickets or to donate, visit bit.ly/platinumball or call Bailey Clubb at 712-542-6707. Donations may also be mailed to Partners in Exceptional Care at 220 Essie Davison Drive, Clarinda, Iowa 51632.