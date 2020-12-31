MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville is providing two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees.
According to a press release from Public Works Director C.E. Goodall, trees will be accepted until Jan. 19 at the city of Maryville’s street garage, located at Second and North Newton streets or the lower parking lot behind City Hall at 415 N. Market St.
Trees will not be taken for free at the transfer station as it’s now being operated by a private party.
The city asks that all lights, ornaments and tree stands be removed before disposing of a tree.
Any questions about tree drop-off can be directed to City Hall at 660-562-8012.