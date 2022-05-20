MARYVILLE, Mo. — The African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” is a perfect description for the “Christmas in the Summertime” program that coordinators are kicking off this week.
The program provides a free outfit of clothing for Nodaway County children to wear as they head back to school in the fall. It’s only by the actions of a large community of churches and organizations that this endeavor has helped county youths over the years.
For more than 20 years, LeDonna McIntosh has helped lead a drive working with Community Services Inc. and participating Nodaway County churches and organizations to provide the new clothing.
“It started a long time ago, but it started at my church,” McIntosh told The Forum on Tuesday.
She said Minister Dan Evans at the First United Methodist Church wanted to do something to help Nodaway County students in need of clothing for school.
“When he grew up he always felt bad the first day of school because everybody had new clothes and he did not,” McIntosh said. “… It was ecumenical at first, but it just kind of expanded to organizations besides just churches that pitch in.”
Last year the drive provided one entire outfit of clothing for 115 students heading back to school.
“It kind of fluctuates,” McIntosh said. “… (Community Services) tries to find the kids with the most need.”
This year’s undertaking has just begun for the 2022-2023 school year. Now through June 17, parents may sign up their children in kindergarten through 12th grade to receive a complete outfit, which includes a shirt, pants, socks, shoes and underwear. Applications will be accepted at Community Services. Interested families may access the application by the QR code attached to this story.
The process begins with names of children in need and families applying for the clothing. Once Community Services registers the names, it designates each child with a number, said Cathy Rybolt, Special Projects Coordinator & MIS Trainer with Community Services.
Those numbers along with clothing sizes are then provided to participating churches and organizations. This helps keep the children anonymous.
Here the churches and organizations handle acquiring the clothing in different ways, McIntosh said. She explained that her church used to put tags on a Christmas tree and people picked off the items they wished to purchase.
Since the pandemic, her church altered how it handled this, and shifted the information online.
“Some churches just give donations of money and they have designated shoppers and they take the money and just buy for the kids,” McIntosh said, “Some churches people will adopt one child and do all the articles of clothing for one child.”
Some of the participating churches and organizations include the following: First United Methodist Church, Community Services Inc., First Christian Church, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Hope Lutheran Church, Ravenwood Methodist Church, Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Pickering United Methodist Church, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Laura Street Baptist Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Maryville Treatment Center.
The students will receive the clothing during the Back to School Fair set for early August.
For more information or to apply, scan the QR code attached to this story with your cellphone, or call Community Services at 660-582-3113.