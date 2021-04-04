MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Christian Fellowship Church will host its spring revival from April 11 – 14 at the church located at 18080 State Highway 59 in Mound City, MO 64470.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. Homer Allison, founder of Battle Cry Ministries will speak and an ice cream social will be held following the evening service on Wednesday, April 14.
According to a news release, Allison is the founder of Battle Cry Ministries, operating from The Epicenter, its home base out of Magnolia, Texas. He and his wife, Robin, launched Battle Cry in 2001, after serving for several years within their home church as the youth and children’s minister. In 2008, the couple started a church, Servanthood Fellowship, where Homer currently serves as the lead pastor.
“Battle Cry Ministries is a comprehensive ministry and is committed to taking the power of the gospel across the world and challenging those who claim to be believers in Christ to pursue a life that respects and honors the atoning sacrifice he delivered through the cross,” the release noted.
For more information about Battle Cry Ministries, visit www.battlecryministries.org.