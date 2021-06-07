MARYVILLE, Mo. — The 2021 Nodaway County Children’s Business Fair will be held Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with awards to follow.
For the second year in a row, the event will be held at the Beal Park shelters. The inclement weather location is the Maryville Public Library.
The annual event, put together by the library, is a branch of the national Acton Children’s Business Fair, the largest entrepreneurship event for kids in North America.
The young entrepreneurs, ages 8 through high school, create a product or service, calculate a profit margin by considering costs and pricing, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers for the one-day marketplace.
The kids are responsible for the setup, sales and interacting with customers.
This year 23 children signed up and created 17 businesses. Many of those will have products available for purchase at the event. The event is free and open to the public.