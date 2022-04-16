MARYVILLE, Mo. — On a blustery Saturday, the Easter Bunny was quite busy entertaining children and watching them collect eggs at Donaldson Westside Park during the 39th annual Maryville Host Lions Easter Egg Hunt.
Chilly but sunny, hundreds of people took part in the event set up by Host Lions members and Hy-Vee.
"It's always cold," Lion Larry Wickersham said.
He said one year the event even had to deal with ice by putting down some ice melt. Because of rain in some years, he said they've had to hand out candy at Hy-Vee, but now in the case of a rainout they usually use the Maryville Community Center, just due to the number of people who attend.
"We always have a good turnout of volunteers," Wickersham said. "It's just a good community event."
Hy-Vee store director Nate Jaster said, "It just works out really great to have a location like this that two groups can work together and provide an event for the community. ... (It's) easy for the parents and all age groups can participate and have fun on a Saturday morning."