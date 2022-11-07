MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Monday five individuals are finalists for its annual Grinch contest to kick off a “Very Merryville Christmas.”
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce announced Monday five individuals are finalists for its annual Grinch contest to kick off a “Very Merryville Christmas.”
Those selected include:
Grinch finalists represent local nonprofit organizations. Community members may vote for their preferred finalist by donating money at displays located at Hy-Vee and Walmart. Each dollar collected is one vote. The nominee with the most votes will be named the Grinch of Maryville. The nonprofit organization the Grinch represents will receive all of the money collected during the voting process.
Voting will begin Tuesday, Nov. 8 and end at noon on Friday, Nov. 18. The Grinch will make a public debut to light up the Nodaway County Courthouse on Monday, Nov. 28 at a Makers’ Monday shopping event set for downtown. For more information, contact the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce at chamber@maryvillechamber.com or 660-582-8643.
