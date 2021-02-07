COLUMBIA, Mo. — Did you know that ice cream is the official state dessert of Missouri? Members of the State Historical Society of Missouri are encouraging Missourians to participate in a statewide ice cream social to celebrate the 200th birthday of Missouri.
While the event will be held on Missouri’s statehood day, Aug. 10, the organization is planning now. Missouri 2021 bicentennial organization is looking for communities and organizations to organize an ice cream social and to register their event at missouri2021.org.
“We were looking for a statewide event where every Missourian could participate in the bicentennial, so why not a good old-fashioned ice cream social to celebrate our state’s milestone!” said Michael Sweeney, bicentennial coordinator for the State Historical Society of Missouri.
He said the idea behind the event is to bring everyone together for 2021 to enjoy a tasty treat from a favorite ice cream shop or by making “homemade” ice cream from specially-created flavors for the day or enjoying old favorites using a hand-crank machine.
Registration for the Missouri 2021 Ice Cream Social is open to businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Missouri 2021 will be sharing submitted photos of the ice cream social using the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri.