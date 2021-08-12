MARYVILLE, Mo. — The fifth annual Blood, Sweat and Gears car and truck show is set for this weekend.
There will be a pre-party at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Burny’s Sports Bar, featuring drink specials and a live DJ.
Registration for the show is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. The event begins at 10:30. Awards will be given out at 1 p.m. After the award presentation, there will be a cruise for all classes and a burnout box. Fees will apply for the burnout box.
The pre-registration fee is $15. Registration the day of is $20, the same price as for vendors.
All proceeds will go to the Nodaway County Senior Center.
Contestants will compete in vehicles from the 30s and older, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and newer, and in four-wheel-drive trucks and two-wheel-drive trucks. Awards will go to the top two in each class, plus some additional awards.
Patrons can also enjoy live music and food at the show.
The event will take place at Beemer’s Muffler Center at 1305 E. First St. Call 660-582-2800 or 660-254-4281 to register.
There will be an after-party later that day at 9:30 p.m. at Burny’s Sports Bar, featuring drink specials and a live DJ.