6-1 Big Fish 42 logo.jpg
6-1 Big Fish QR code.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Big Fish 42 is set to be held on Saturday, June 10 at its new location, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

Hosted by Regional Media, KNIM Country and 97.1 KVVL, the annual event has up until this year been held at Nodaway Lake on State Highway 48 north of Maryville.  This year’s event has been moved to a dock on the  east side of the lake at the very end of 245th Street.

