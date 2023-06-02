MARYVILLE, Mo. — Big Fish 42 is set to be held on Saturday, June 10 at its new location, Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Hosted by Regional Media, KNIM Country and 97.1 KVVL, the annual event has up until this year been held at Nodaway Lake on State Highway 48 north of Maryville. This year’s event has been moved to a dock on the east side of the lake at the very end of 245th Street.
The event’s grand prize is $2,000. It features seven classes.
- Class One: Heaviest legal fish caught
- Class Two: Heaviest legal bass
- Class Three: Heaviest legal crappie
- Class Four: Heaviest legal bluegill
- Class Five: Boys 15 & Younger - Heaviest legal fish
- Class Six: Girls 15 & Younger - Heaviest legal fish
- Class Seven: Senior Citizen’s Class (65 and older) - Heaviest legal fish.
Fishing begins at 6 a.m.. A kids’ zone and vendor area opens at 10 a.m. Scan the QR code for more information.