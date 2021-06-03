MARYVILLE, Mo. — 97-1 The ‘VILL is set to host its 41st annual Big Fish competition Friday, June 4 through noon on Saturday, June 5 at Nodaway Lake north of Maryville.
There are eight categories, including categories for adults and boys and girls 15-and-under. The heaviest fish wins. The last call to weigh in is at noon on Saturday. Winners will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize of $4,100.
Registration begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, and the shotgun start is at 6 p.m.
Free entry forms are located at Whipp Sales & Service, Minnie Lane, Akin Building Centers, Eckard’s Flooring Design Center, Wiggle Yer Worm, Goff Home Grocery, the dental office of Stanley D. Snyder, Easter’s True Value, B&W Furniture & Flooring, The Estates of Maryville, Nodaway County Health Center, Simply Siam, El Nopal and Abplanalp Insurance. Entry forms will not be available at the event.
For more information visit www.bit.ly/BigFish41 or contact Joyce Cronin at 660-582-2151 or by email at joyce.cronin@nodawaybroadcasting.com.