Missouri Bicentennial Quilt

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is shown. it will be on long-term display at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton, Missouri.

 SUBMITTED BY THE STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY OF MISSOURI

HAMILTON, Mo. — The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is making its final stop at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton where it will be on long-term exhibition, along with the Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt and a rotation of county quilts in the state.

According to a news release, an opening reception for the two bicentennial quilts and a special quilt from Caldwell County was held on Tuesday at the Missouri Quilt Museum, 300 E. Bird St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags