CLYDE, Mo. — After more than two years closed to the public, the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde, Missouri, reopened their monastery doors to the public in mid-May.
The monastery is open to guests to join the Sisters for Mass with the following schedule: 8:30 a.m. - Sunday and Solemnities; 7:30 a.m. - Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. – Saturday.
The monastery has a few visitor guidelines. Please respect the guidelines to protect immunocompromised Sisters and fellow guests.
Mask guidelines for attending mass:
- Please wear a mask if you are not vaccinated and boosted.
- All conversations will take place outside the Adoration Chapel in order to respect silence in the chapel.
- Guests must sit in the back pews or in the rear stall sections while respecting social distancing.
At this time, the gift shop and additional prayer services are not open to the public. Please call at 660-944-2221 for questions.