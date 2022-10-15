MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders were in town Sunday, Oct. 9 to help Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio dancers clean up their routine for an upcoming performance at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to studio director Bailey Fergison, the students in attendance practiced team bonding exercises, learned sideline routines and worked on their routine for the upcoming performance scheduled for this weekend’s matchup against Buffalo.
“It was a fun clinic that left all our dancers remembering the reason they love to dance, while also making the excitement for the performance even more real,” Fergison wrote The Forum.
She explained that Bearcat Boogie was named the first satellite studio for the Kansas City Junior Chiefs Cheerleader in 2007 and the studio has participated in the program each year.
“This year will be our first having a young boy as part of our group,” Fergison said. “... We are thrilled to offer something for both girls and boys like this opportunity! We cannot wait to see the kiddos faces light up when they hit the field next Sunday!”