Chiefs Cheerleaders worked with Bearcat Boogie’s Junior Chiefs Cheerleaders on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the local studio. The group will perform on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Arrowhead Stadium.

 SUBMITTED BY BAILEY FERGISON

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders were in town Sunday, Oct. 9 to help Bearcat Boogie Dance Studio dancers clean up their routine for an upcoming performance at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to studio director Bailey Fergison, the students in attendance practiced team bonding exercises, learned sideline routines and worked on their routine for the upcoming performance scheduled for this weekend’s matchup against Buffalo.

