MARYVILLE, Mo. — As part of its mission to better the lives and increase the potential of children, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County has created the 2022 Graduating Littles Scholarship.
“We’ve been blessed with the financial capacity that allows us to give back to our community in this way, too,” said Lynette Harbin, executive director of BBBS of Nodaway County. “We believe that when we have the means to better serve our Littles, we have an obligation to do so. I want BBBS to invest in our Littles … for their futures and their families.”
The scholarship is available to existing or previous Littles who will graduate in spring 2022 and further their education by attending a college or trade school in fall 2022.
A selection committee has decided to allocate $2,500 in scholarships for 2022, Harbin said. The minimum scholarship amount per student will be $300 and the maximum will be $1,000.
Applications are due by April 25.
Eligible Littles can apply by contacting their school counselors or by visiting www.bbbsnodaway.org.
“This scholarship is a direct reflection of the people in this community that have supported us through the years, some that go back as far as our start in 2007,” Harbin said. “We want this to be an annual tradition, and I think it’s possible because of the people that support us now and the ones that want to do it in the future.”
For more information on how to fund the scholarship, email info@bbbsnodaway.org or contact the organization at 660-562-7981.