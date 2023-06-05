MARYVILLE, Mo. — The clothing donation bins from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County have undergone a facelift, but their purpose remains fully intact.
According to a news release, recognized as the blue bins for more than a decade, they are now white with green lettering and BBBS markings to identify them. The clothing and items donated through these bins still will be designated to help raise funds for the local program that benefits the community.
“Big Brothers Big Sisters has gone through a rebranding nationally, and we’re optimizing the colors to continue to invite people to utilize our bins to primarily donate clothing, shoes and other cloth items,” Lynette Harbin, executive director of BBBS Nodaway, said in a statement. “The funds we obtain through these donations goes toward assisting our matches and continuing to help shape the lives of the Bigs and Littles that are in our program or will be involved in the future.”
Bins arrived in Nodaway County in 2010; five years later, some were sandblasted, repainted and had updated branding and information placed on them. This is the first major step with the bins in the eight years since.
Throughout the county, there are 14 bins, with eight being in Maryville at Sutherlands, Walmart, Hy-Vee, Dollar General north and the BBBS office, which also has a black box that can be used to donate household items and breakables that should not be put into the bins. There are also bins in Burlington Junction, Hopkins, Ravenwood, Conception Junction, Barnard and Graham. A complete list of items accepted and box locations may be found at BBBSNodaway.org.
“By donating to a Big Brothers Big Sisters bin, you are helping generate funding for our mentoring program and helping match more kids with Bigs in our community,” Harbin said. “These donations turn into funds that support our program. When you donate, you are defending potential locally. The funds stay right here to support children.”
BBBS Nodaway is a 501(C)3 nonprofit that believes every child deserves a Big future. Children are matched with caring adult mentors in one-to-one friendships. Bigs help Littles ignite, empower and defend their potential.