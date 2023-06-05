BBBS donation bins

The donation bins outside the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County are shown. 

 SUBMITTED BY BBBS NODAWAY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The clothing donation bins from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County have undergone a facelift, but their purpose remains fully intact.

According to a news release, recognized as the blue bins for more than a decade, they are now white with green lettering and BBBS markings to identify them. The clothing and items donated through these bins still will be designated to help raise funds for the local program that benefits the community.

