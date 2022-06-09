MARYVILLE, Mo. — New sculptures selected by the Maryville Public Art Committee now adorn various areas of downtown Maryville.
Each May, the public art committee puts out a fresh batch of statues around Maryville and displays them for the duration of a year.
“We start the selection process in January and try to find items that fit northwest Missouri or just find some statues that just look fun,” said committee President Mark Hendrix.
This year’s statues are Gem, by Jeff Satter on Fourth Street on the square; Chief’s Daughter, by Bobby Carlisle on Fourth and Buchanan streets; Flute Player, by Osamede Obazee on Main Street on the square; Ralph Moose, by Martha Pettigrew in the Downtown Pocket Park; and Paper Boy, by Lee Leuning on Third Street on the square.
All but Gem are bronze statues of either humans or animals. The art committee chooses a variety of sculptures each year to appeal to a wide audience.
Last year was the first time the committee displayed a statue in the Pocket Park. This year’s Pocket Park selection is Ralph Moose by Martha Pettigrew. According to Hendrix, the committee chose this statue because it is something “kids could climb on” and “families (could) take pictures (of).”
Flute Player, by Osamede Obazee, replaced last year’s selection, Strings of Happiness, which was also created by Obazee.
The sculptures are mainly funded by the committee’s annual Art, Rhythm and Brews festival, which is set for 7-10 p.m. on Sept. 10 later this year.