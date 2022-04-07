MARYVILLE, Mo. — Easter church services will be held starting next week. For information about area services see below.
The Bridge Church
1122 S. Main St.
- April 15: 6 p.m. Good Friday service
- April 17: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. Easter services. Easter egg hunt for all children ages 2-10 after second service
First Baptist Church
121 E. Jenkins St.
- April 14: 7 p.m. Glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt for all children through fourth grade at Beal Park
- April 15: 6 p.m. Good Friday service
- April 17: 10:45 a.m. Easter celebration service
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
201 W. Third St.
- April 14: 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday service
- April 14-15: 8 p.m. to 8 p.m. 24-hour prayer vigil
- April 17: 10:30 a.m. Easter service
First Presbyterian Church
211 S. Main St.
- April 21: 10:30 a.m. Easter service
First United Methodist Church
102 N. Main St.
- April 10: 9 and 11 a.m. Palm Sunday service with Children’s Palm Parade
- April 14: 7-8 p.m. Maundy Thursday experiential stations with communion in the sanctuary
- April 15: 7 p.m. Good Friday service
- April 17: 6:30 a.m. Sunrise service at Mozingo Lake, Phillips Shelter on the Point; 9 and 11 a.m. worship service; 10 a.m. Sunday school egg hunt
Laura Street Baptist Church
120 S. Laura St.
- April 15: 7 p.m. Good Friday service
- April 21: 6:45 a.m. Sunrise service at Mozingo Lake Kiwanis Shelter, 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Easter services
St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church
333 S. Davis St.
- April 9: 5 p.m. Palm Sunday Mass, procession to follow
- April 10: 8 and 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday Mass, procession to follow
- April 14: 7-11 p.m. Adoration after Mass
- April 15: 5:30 p.m. Good Friday Service
- April 16: 8 p.m. Holy Saturday, no 5 p.m. Mass
- April 17: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday Masses
- April 24: 3 p.m. Divine Mercy Sunday