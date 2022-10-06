Haunted Campground
Trick-or-treaters stop for candy at a spooky campsite during last year’s Mozingo Haunted Campground at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park’s RV park.

It’s time to get your haunt on at the Mozingo Haunted Campground with a variety of spooky Halloween events throughout the evening.

The event opens at Mozingo Lake Recreation RV Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, a bit earlier in the month than usual due to scheduling conflicts.

