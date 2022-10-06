It’s time to get your haunt on at the Mozingo Haunted Campground with a variety of spooky Halloween events throughout the evening.
The event opens at Mozingo Lake Recreation RV Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, a bit earlier in the month than usual due to scheduling conflicts.
The event will kick off with pumpkin carving and face painting. There also will be an RV decoration contest to take part in.
“At night it takes on a whole magical thing because of all the lights and everything,” Twyla Martin, the event founder who also works for The Forum, said.
Kids can trick-or-treat from campsite to campsite from 5 to 7 p.m. while also enjoying inflatables, food vendors, trunk-or-treats and a spooky storyteller. Food vendors include 102 BBQ, Loretta’s Donuts and Trucker’s Delight Kettle Corn.
Martin and her husband, Tom, got the idea for the Haunted Campgrounds after visiting a location in Nebraska that decorated their campsites. They adapted the idea to include trick-or-treating and the event has grown over the years to host upwards of around 4,000 kids.
“It’s just a wild time,” Martin said. “It’s fun. People dress up, even adults dress up. So it’s really cool.”
In light of a new “Hocus Pocus 2” release, the final activity of the evening, a showing of the original 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus” will begin at 8 p.m. in the RV park.
For more from The Forum, please follow maryvilleforum.com.