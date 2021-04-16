The American Pickers are planning a return to Missouri in May to film episodes of their television series.
According to a news release, the show’s creators are interested in finding sizeable, unique collections and hearing the stories behind them.
“They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” the release noted. “The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.”
In search of leads, show creators are requesting tips about any large, private collections that the “pickers can spend the better part of day looking through. To submit, send name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or by calling 855-OLD-RUST.