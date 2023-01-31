Alzheimer's Association logo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Alzheimer’s Association has created a list of activities for families to do in the winter with loved ones who have dementia. Many activities can be modified for Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia and can help reduce behaviors such as wondering or agitation, according to the press release.

Some of the activities include having a game day by completing a puzzle, playing a card game, checkers or a simple word game such as naming the presidents. Painting, drawing or some form of art project can help patients with their creativity and tactile stimulation. Other options include doing something personal like getting a manicure or watching their favorite movie.

