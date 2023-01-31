KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Alzheimer’s Association has created a list of activities for families to do in the winter with loved ones who have dementia. Many activities can be modified for Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia and can help reduce behaviors such as wondering or agitation, according to the press release.
Some of the activities include having a game day by completing a puzzle, playing a card game, checkers or a simple word game such as naming the presidents. Painting, drawing or some form of art project can help patients with their creativity and tactile stimulation. Other options include doing something personal like getting a manicure or watching their favorite movie.
Preparing a favorite meal or dessert and involving them in simple kitchen tasks such as washing and drying the dishes can also help trigger vivid memories for patients, according to the release.
The release also mentions the benefits of reminiscing with a loved one who has dementia through songs they love as they may be able to remembers lyrics or beats. Also, pull out photo albums and look through them together while asking simple questions about their life such as the pets they had and the school they attended.
“If you notice a person’s attention span waning or frustration level increasing, it’s likely time to end or modify the activity,” said Brenda Gregg, dementia care specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association in Kansas City. “It’s important to offer support and concentrate on the process, not the result. It’s really about spending time with the person in ways that are meaningful.”
For more information on activities or information about Alzheimer’s, visit the Alzheimer’s Association website at alz.org.