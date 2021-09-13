ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Two Maryville artists will be featured in the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s final segment of “Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial Celebration,” a traveling contemporary art exhibition, from Sept. 18 – Nov. 7.
Maryville artists on display at the exhibition are Feixue Mei and Veronica Watkins. Both artists work at Northwest Missouri State University; Mei is an assistant professor, and Watkins is a ceramics lecturer, according to a news release.
In conjunction with Smithsonian Day, the opening reception is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. It is free to the public. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available, a press release noted.
After an initial call for entries, artists were selected to participate in “Missouri Art Now.” Missouri residents 18 years or older were eligible to submit up to three works for consideration. The exhibition features 60 pieces from 60 artists across the state of Missouri.
“Missouri Art Now” is a collaboration of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph; the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau; the Center for Missouri Studies, Columbia; the Post Art Library and Spiva Center for the Arts, Joplin; and the Hannibal Arts Council, Hannibal. It is financially supported by the Missouri Arts Council, and it is endorsed by Missouri 2021, an initiative of the State Historical Society of Missouri.
Other artists from the northwest Missouri region include: Trey Banning, Richmond; Kirk Decker, Lawson; Laurel DeFreece. Plattsburg; Keith Ekstam Springfield; Aimee Fresia, Lee’s Summit; William Hankins, Platte City; Bo Hubbard, Kansas City; John Keeling, Kansas City; Sherry Leedy, Kansas City; William Rainey, Kansas City; Tom Schiller, Kansas City; Justin Shaw, Warrensburg; Wanda Taylor, Cameron; Desiree Warren, Kansas City; and Elizabeth White, Peculiar.
The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art features programs that correlate with its collection, such as art classes, temporary exhibitions, gallery talks and more.
Displayed art is not for sale, however, the museum will provide artists’ contact information to potential buyers.
The AKMA is open Tuesday to Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors, and $1 for students.
Museum members and children younger than 6 years old may enter free. To become a member, visit albrecht-kemper.org.
For more information about exhibitions, call 816-233-7003.
More information about “Missouri Art Now” and the Missouri State Bicentennial Celebration is available at https://missouri2021.org/.