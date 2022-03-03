MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Student Activities Council at Northwest Missouri State University has announced AJR will headline its spring concert on Friday, April 8, with Careless Vibez joining the event as the opening act.
SAC co-concert directors Rylie Goeders and Sherry Harper said in a news release that the organization selected AJR as this year’s concert headliner after reviewing popular artists in top genres and data from a student survey.
“We believe that AJR will provide a fun and engaging concert experience for Northwest students and the general public,” Goeders said. “They have a fun music style that allows a wide variety of people to enjoy their music.”
The concert will start at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in the Carl & Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the public are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. Tickets are available now for purchase online at nwmissouri.universitytickets.com. Student tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the concert.
Re-envisioning what pop can be in the 21st century, AJR has emerged as a ubiquitous hit-making outlier and one of the biggest indie bands in the world, noted a news release. Since 2012, the multiplatinum indie pop trio — comprised of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met — have generated billions of streams while earning one triple-platinum single, one double-platinum single, four platinum singles and one platinum album.
“Neotheater,” released in 2019 marked their biggest first-week debut, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200, No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums Chart and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart. Spotify touted their 2017 single, “Sober Up,” among the “Best Rock Songs of the 2010s,” while Apple Music included 2016’s “Weak” on its “Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.” AJR also remains one of the “500 Most-Listened to Artists” on Spotify.
On the heels of “Neotheater,” 2020’s platinum blockbuster “Bang!” earned performances on “Today” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as well as at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Their fourth full-length album, “OK Orchestra,” was introduced last year with the single “Way Less Sad.”
Careless Vibez, an R&B/pop boy band with soothing harmonies, is based in Miami, Florida. The group features Deb Angelic, Prince Jeyree, Prez Nick and Free Baby — two sets of brothers who have been singing together for more than a decade.