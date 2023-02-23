Dr. John Feuerbacher
Dr. John Feuerbacher is shown in the Caregivers Zone at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. After 22 years, he is leaving the hospital to work for the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After more than 20 years, Dr. John Feuerbacher will be leaving Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville this month and starting a new adventure giving back to a community that has always been important to him.

Feuerbacher, who joined the hospital’s staff as a family practice doctor in 2002, has been volunteering with the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas since last summer and has decided to join the tribe’s health center in a full-time role. In this role, he’ll be working with the Kickapoo Tribe, Sac and Fox Nation, the Iowa Tribe of Nebraska and Kansas, and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

