MARYVILLE, Mo. — After more than 20 years, Dr. John Feuerbacher will be leaving Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville this month and starting a new adventure giving back to a community that has always been important to him.
Feuerbacher, who joined the hospital’s staff as a family practice doctor in 2002, has been volunteering with the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas since last summer and has decided to join the tribe’s health center in a full-time role. In this role, he’ll be working with the Kickapoo Tribe, Sac and Fox Nation, the Iowa Tribe of Nebraska and Kansas, and the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.
While working with a tribe or nation has been a goal of his in the past, his desire to help the Indigenous people stems from his own heritage. According to Feuerbacher, his mother hails from Indigenous land in Oklahoma and both he and his mother are registered with the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma.
“I think I’m really, really needed there,” Feuerbacher said. “In American Indian reservations, there can be a lot of problems we don’t see; and it’s not like Maryville or in private practice. I think I can help make a big impact in people’s lives.”
Feuerbacher is looking forward to this new opportunity and looks back fondly on the past 22 years in Maryville.
“We all become part of the community,” he said. “My kids grew up here. We moved here when they were little babies and this is the only place they’ve known as home. Things like our school system I’ve thought was excellent for our kids. ... There’s a great sense of community.”
Being in one place for a long period of time meant he was always receiving feedback and has had the chance to grow and improve his practice and treatment.
“Before I came here, sometimes I worked in the emergency room, but you’d never find out what happens (to the patient) afterwards,” Feuerbacher said. “But here I always, or most of the time, figure out what happened. You learn a tremendous amount of information from that and seeing people progress through their decades of life.”
Today, some of Feuerbacher’s adult patients are patients he helped deliver as babies.
“The patients are going to miss him,” said Staci Drydale, a licensed practical nurse who has worked with Feuerbacher for 19 years. “The care that he gives is exceptional and it’s going to be a huge loss for Maryville.”
Feuerbacher’s colleagues highlighted his knowledge and said they learn something new every day while working with him and the patients. Kaylee Reeter, one of Feuerbacher’s medical assistants, said working at Mosaic was her first medical job out of school. Feuerbacher has made her feel very comfortable asking questions and she’s had the opportunity to learn things hands-on with Feuerbacher’s instructions, she said, complimenting his patience and teaching abilities.
“I’m very appreciative of my patients for trusting me and all the good conversations,” Feuerbacher said. “Sometimes I’ve laughed with patients, I’ve cried with patients. Some things have been great, some extremely stressful and difficult times with people. I truly appreciate people trusting me to go through those stages of life with them.”
Feuerbacher’s final day at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is Friday, Feb. 24 and a farewell reception will be held that afternoon from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Franciscan Room at Mosaic.
“I want to thank Dr. Feuerbacher personally and professionally for his 20+ years of service to our community,” Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, said. “He will most certainly be missed, and we wish him all the best as he starts his next chapter.”
