She isn’t an iconic cream-filled snack cake, but this week’s adorable pet may satisfy your craving for a new friend. Meet Twinkie, a nearly 7-year-old spayed domestic shorthair.
She is described as a “couch potato” who is quiet and shy. Twinkie loves catnip and enjoys sleeping on her back. She is an indoor cat who is litter box trained and will let you know when she wants attention. Twinkie is good with women and other cats and is fair with men. Twinkie should be in a cat-only home.
For more information on Twinkie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.