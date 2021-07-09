Straight out of a Mark Twain novel are a couple of little characters looking for their forever homes. This week’s featured adorable pets are the little scamps Tom and Huck. These nearly 5-month old puppy brothers have lived at the shelter nearly all their lives as they were abandoned early on.
A hound dog mix, these 25-pound dogs have yet to be neutered. Like their namesakes, this mischievous duo are like any other young puppies and need lots of training, but they are full of affection and loyalty.
As part of a special promotion for July all adoptions are 50 percent off — that means Tom and Huck can be adopted for $75 each.
For more information on Tom and Huck, the Home 4 the Holidays July Edition or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.