While no alcohol has been consumed, this week’s pet may just make you feel warm inside and overjoyed. Tipsy is a medium-sized, 18-month-old domestic shorthair cat who has been neutered.
Tipsy is an indoor cat that is litter-box trained. He is described as affectionate and playful. He is good with both men and women and likes to sit on your lap and be petted. Tipsy does not like to picked up and held, but can be groomed and have his nails trimmed. He needs an owner who likes to actively play and release some energy. Tipsy enjoys catnip and toy mice.
The New Nodaway Humane Society is holding a Black Friday adoption event. A two-day only special where prices for dog and kitten adoption is $25 and adult cats are $10. This special excludes puppies and high-profile pets. For more information on Tipsy or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.