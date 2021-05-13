It may not be cold out, but there is a chance for “Snow,” who is our first ever animal in the brand new adoptable pet of the week. Snow, is a 3½ year-old purebred Akita who has already been spayed. She is housebroken and crate trained.
Snow is extremely playful and loves being outside. If you like to take your pet on a car ride, she enjoys that as well. Snow needs to be in a home where she is the only animal and is a little picky about who she wants as an owner, so you will need to come and get to know her a little bit.
For more information on Snow or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.