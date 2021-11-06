If you’re looking to bring a little nobility to your life, this week’s adorable pet may be just the right addition. Meet Sir Nubs Dublin, a 3½-year-old, 49-pound terrier mix who has been neutered.
Sir Nubs Dublin is an inside dog, who is mostly housebroken and crate trained. He is affectionate with moderate energy who enjoys walks on his leash, going on car rides and sitting in your lap. Sir Nubs Dublin is good with people, but does not like cats or other small animals. He is fair with other dogs, but not those with puppy-like energy and does have a little separation anxiety.
For more information on Sir Nubs Dublin or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.