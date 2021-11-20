If you’re looking for a dog who is not sheepish, this week’s adorable pet may be just the addition. Meet Seymour, a 2-year-old, 65-pound male Picardy sheepdog mix who has not been neutered.
Seymour is a high-energy inside dog, who is housebroken and crate trained. He is smart, active and playful with high energy who enjoys walks on his leash, going on car rides and sitting in your lap. Seymour knows several commands such as sit, lay down, and no among others. Seymour is good with men, women and older children. He is also good with other dogs and loves bones and squeaky toys.
As a part of the Home 4 the Holidays campaign, Seymour’s adoption fee is $50 until Dec. 31.
For more information on Seymour or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.