If you’re looking for a precious gem of a dog, look no further than this week’s adorable pet. Sapphire is a 3½ year old spayed 44-pound pit bill/terrier mix who is up to date on her shots. This sweet girl came to the shelter malnourished and underweight, as part of an animal neglect case with six other dogs, five of which were her puppies.
Sapphire has been a fan favorite at the few events she went to, including this week’s PAWSatlapoola. By the way, she absolutely loves water. Sapphire, who is partially housebroken, is good with children of all ages as well as with other dogs. She has a laid-back personality and enjoys being on a leash.
For more information on Sapphire or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.