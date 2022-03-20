She may not be the topic of an iconic rock 'n' roll song, but this week’s adorable pet has a whole lot to offer. Meet Rosie, a 3½-year-old spayed domestic shorthair.
She is described as an active and affectionate who is quiet and shy. Rosie is the current shelter house cat who lives inside and is litter box trained. She is playful at times, especially with a laser pointer. Rosie will sit on your lap on her terms and can be picked up. She is good with both men and women and is fair with other animals.
For more information on Rosie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.