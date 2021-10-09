He’s no heavyweight title holder or Sylvester Stallone, but this week’s adorable pet can be your champion. Meet Rocky Clyde, a nearly 9-year-old, 70-pound pit bull/labrador mix who has not been neutered.
Rocky Clyde loves walks and is good on a leash. Despite his size he will not pull. He is great with people, is a good listener and knows his manners. Although Rocky Clyde is eager to show people affection, he will not jump on you. Rocky Clyde does not get along with other animals so he should be in a home by himself with this family.
Rocky Clyde is eligible for the Senior for Seniors adoption program at a cost of $25. For more information on Rocky Clyde or any other adorable animals up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org.