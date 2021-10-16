Although the name is a bit confusing, there is no mistaking that this week’s adorable pet is ready to be your friend. Pup Kitty is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair cat who has been neutered. He is an indoor cat who is litter-box trained.
Pup Kitty is affectionate and playful who likes to sit on your lap and be petted. He is agreeable to being groomed and having his nails trimmed. Pup Kitty is good with both men and women and is fair around children and other animals. He is also eligible for the Seniors for Seniors special.
For more information on Pup Kitty or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.