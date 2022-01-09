He may not be one of The Beatles, but this week’s adorable pet is looking for a “Ticket To Ride” and is ready to take the “Long and Winding Road” with his new family. Pawl McCatney is a 5-month-old neutered, medium-sized, domestic shorthair mix. He is a very playful kitten and has lots of energy. Pawl McCatney is very well socialized, according to staff.
For more information on Pawl McCatney or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.