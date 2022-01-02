He’s no wizard, but this week’s adorable pet can field just about any ball thrown his way. Ozzie is a nearly 2-year-old, 41-pound, heeler mix who has been neutered.
Ozzie is a sweet, high energy, playful dog who loves to play catch. He enjoys car rides and walks on a leash and is good with men, women and children. Ozzie does not care much for other animals so he should be in a one pet home.
As a part of the Home 4 the Holidays campaign, Ozzie’s adoption fee is $50 until Dec. 31.
For more information on Ozzie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.