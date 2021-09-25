You don’t have to like Italian things to fall in love with this week’s adorable pet. Nazzario is a nearly 15-month-old, domestic shorthair who has been neutered and is up to date on all his shots. Nazzario is your typical playful kitten and is ready to find his home.
For more information on Nazzario or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.