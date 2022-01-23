He’s not from a sitcom family of monsters in the 1960s and he certainly isn’t cheesy. This week's adorable pet of the week is Munster, who is a 9-month-old domestic shorthair mix who is neutered.
Munster is described as a sweet boy, and he would love to go to a home along with his best friend Swiss if possible.
For more information on Munster or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.