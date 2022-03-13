This week’s Adorable Pet needs your help. Maxine is a 13-year-old, 44-pound pit bull terrier mix who needs a loving home for her remaining days.
This lovable dog has been diagnosed with cancer and is looking for a warm place to be a part of a family. Maxine, who is crate trained, is great with both men and women and loves children.
Maxine is available for the Seniors for Seniors adoption program as well. If you’re not interested in adoption, Maxine can also be housed for hospice care/foster where the shelter will help with food and veterinarian care.
For more information on Maxine or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.