She may not be a movie star yet, but this could be the feline sequel entitled “Marlie and You.”
This week’s featured adorable pet is Marlie, a 10-year-old medium sized tabby domestic longhair who has been spayed.
Marlie, who likes being treated like a Hollywood starlet as she enjoys wet food and lounging around, is an indoor, litter box trained cat who loves to sit on laps and provide affection to her family and friends.
Playful by nature, Marlie enjoys playing with squeaky toys and being groomed. She is not a big fan of being picked up, but make no mistake she will come to you for attention.
Marlie is really good with women and is fair with men and children, but she should not be in a home with dogs. Marlie is eligible for the Seniors For Seniors program.
For more information on Marlie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.