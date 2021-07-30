Are you ready for a little spice in your life? If so, this week’s adorable pet may be the pretty young lady you are looking for. Mamasita is a 3-year-old, orange and black, tortoiseshell calico. This large, domestic, shorthair mix has been spayed and was released into the care of the shelter due to the previous owner’s health.
Mamasita has lived outside, but could possibly be trained to live inside. Mamasita is good with other cats, but is a typical feline as she likes to do her own thing and be held on her own time.
Mamasita is part of the Home 4 the Holidays adoption special until the end of the month and can be adopted for $30. A reminder that this is the last weekend the promotion is available for both cats and dogs.
For more information on Mamasita or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.