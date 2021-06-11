After a few minutes with this young lovable dog, it would be difficult to get eclipsed by her sweetness. This week’s featured adorable pet is Luna, a 60-pound, affectionate, lap-loving bundle of joy. She is a housebroken, crate trained, spayed 16-month old pit bull/lab mix.
A little shy at first, Luna is very sweet and will reward her new owners who have some patience to train this young pup. Luna enjoys walking on her leash, car rides and being groomed. She is extremely playful, knows how to sit, down and back. Luna is good with kids and is fair with both women and men and would be best as the only pet in the home. Luna’s adoption fees have already been paid for by a generous donor.
For more information on Luna or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org.