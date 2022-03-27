It’s not a typo, this week’s adorable pet is worth a double take. Lou Lou is a 2-year-old, 27-pound border collie/husky mix who has been spayed.
Lou Lou came to the shelter as a stray so she will be a little scared and timid at first. She will need a relaxed environment and owner with some patience.
For more information on Lou Lou or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.