If in search of an older dog who is ready-made for your home then this sweet gal may be the pet for you. This week’s adorable animal is Lola Bonnie, a cream-colored, young-at-heart, 10-year-old, spayed, 55-pound terrier/pit bull mix.
She was picked up as a stray after her owner passed away, according to the New Nodaway Humane Society. She is a well-mannered friend who is very patient with her human companions, though sometimes finds ways to act as an escape artist.
Lola Bonnie is described as a “sweetheart” who listens well, will sit when told and doesn’t jump on people. She is great with adults and kids, but should be in a home where she is the only pet unless someone wants to adopt her son Rocky Clyde as well. Lola Bonnie loves car rides and beds.
Lola Bonnie’s adoption fee is $50, but she is eligible for the Senior for Seniors adoption program at a cost of $25.
For more information on Lola Bonnie or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.