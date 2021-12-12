Even those with food sensitivities can enjoy and curl up with this week’s adorable pet as there is no gluten involved. Linguine is a small 6-month-old domestic shorthair mix who arrived at the shelter as a stray. She has been spayed and is described as being a very sweet kitten.
Linguine can be adopted as part of the New Nodaway Humane Society’s Home 4 the Holidays campaign where animals can be adopted at half price. That means kittens like Linguine can come home with you for $40.
For more information on Linguine or any other adorable pets up for adoption, contact the New Nodaway Humane Society at 660-562-3333 or online at newnodawayhumanesociety.org. The New Nodaway Humane Society is located at 829 S. Depot St., Maryville.